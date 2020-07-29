Open up the schools

This refers to the news report, 'Reopening of schools from Aug 15: IHC disposes of private schools’ plea' (July 28). As per the announcement by the government, educational institutions will reopen from September 15. The All Pakistan Private Schools Associations has rejected the government's decision and announced the opening of educational institutions from August 15. The plea of private schools reopening in the federal capital from August 15 was disposed of on Monday in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

I respect the remarks of the IHC CJ that this is a federal matter and the court cannot interfere in it. The cases of Covid-19 are declining and every sector is operating in the country with SOPs but educational institutions are closed and no concerned authorities are taking serious notice of this sector. I appeal to PM Imran Khan and all other ministers of the federal government to review the decision of reopening educational institutions from September 15, and announce an earlier date since students are suffering as are teachers and school owners.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech Turbat