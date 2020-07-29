Shun the chaos

The leaders of the mainstream parties, except the PTI, while they were out of power during the Musharraf era, signed a 'Charter of Democracy' in 2006 in London. The COD included many commendable clauses such as reform of accountability laws, election reforms, and a pledge that they will not conspire against each other. Unfortunately, that turned out to be just another ploy by our politicians that never saw the light of day. The PPP assumed power after election in 2008 at the federal level and in Sindh. The PML-N got hold of the Punjab province and the typical bickering and fighting started right away between the two rival parties. They later signed a declaration in Murree pledging once again to act upon the COD. However, the politics of conspiring, protesting, and creating chaos continued. They did whatever suited them to perpetuate their rule.

The PPP government tabled an accountability law but the PML-N never supported it. Both ruled the country one after the other from 2008 to 2018. During this time, instead of bringing election and accountability reforms, they used the existing system to marginalize their opponents making cases against each other. Both parties lost the 2018 polls to the PTI and yet again it dawned upon them that the accountability laws and election system need reforms. They both cried foul and instead of filing election petitions before election tribunals kept threatening protests. Now they feel that accountability laws are draconian and must be done away with. One wonders why our leaders do not change while they are in power. They only see the light when they are not in power. It is time our leaders shed their differences and created consensus to reform the accountability, judicial, and economic systems. They must agree on letting the ruling party complete their tenure of five years and shun the politics of protests. This does nothing but strengthen non-democratic forces. I am afraid if our politicians do not realize this and forge some ground rules, the people of Pakistan are up for very tough times ahead.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad