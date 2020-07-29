Three arrested in raid on heroin factory in Jamrud

LANDIKOTAL: The police arrested three persons and seized narcotics in a raid on a heroin factory in Shakas area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district, a police official said on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal told The News that acting on a tip-off the police raided a compound in Shakas and seized 32 kilogram heroin, 30 kilogram chemicals used in making heroin and 15 kilogram liquor. He said three persons identified as Riaz and Mahazullah belonging to Afghanistan and Minar Afridi, a resident of Shakas, were arrested during the raid. The accused were sent to the Jamrud lock-up and investigation started.