close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Imran Farhat wishes Amir success

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

LAHORE: Former Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat has wished left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir good luck ahead of the England series.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

After passing two coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, Amir flew to England over the weekend. Farhat wished the 28-year-old all the best. “Good luck bro,” Farhat said on Twitter. Amir won’t feature in the Test series as he retired from the longest format last year, but he is expected to play the T20 series.

Latest News

More From Sports