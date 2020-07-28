Imran Farhat wishes Amir success

LAHORE: Former Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat has wished left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir good luck ahead of the England series.

Amir was initially set to miss the tour completely due to the birth of his second child, but since his daughter was born early, he told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he is available for the series against England.

After passing two coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, Amir flew to England over the weekend. Farhat wished the 28-year-old all the best. “Good luck bro,” Farhat said on Twitter. Amir won’t feature in the Test series as he retired from the longest format last year, but he is expected to play the T20 series.