Mafias ruling country: MWM

Majlis-e-Wahadat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) provincial secretary Allama Baqar Zaidi on Monday expressed his deep concerns over the hike in prices of essential items, saying the mafias were ruling over the country in absence of democracy. In a statement, he said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) had completely failed to provide any relief to the citizens.