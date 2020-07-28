close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2020

Mafias ruling country: MWM

Karachi

Majlis-e-Wahadat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) provincial secretary Allama Baqar Zaidi on Monday expressed his deep concerns over the hike in prices of essential items, saying the mafias were ruling over the country in absence of democracy. In a statement, he said the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) had completely failed to provide any relief to the citizens.

