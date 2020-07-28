Two students of RMC drown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi:Two students of Rawalpindi Medical College (RMC) reportedly drowned in Sohan Nullah near Bimbar Tatar while bathing in the nullah with other students.
Four students of RMC including Ibrahim, resident of Airport Housing Society and Zabeer Ahmed, resident of Eidgah, Rawalpindi were rescued by the people present near the nullah, while their two other friends including, Shiraz, resident of Chor Paryal, Rawalpindi and Hafiz Abdul Samad, resident of Pindora, Rawalpindi drowned while bathing in the nullah. The bodies were shifted to Polyclinic for legal formalities.
