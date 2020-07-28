close
Tue Jul 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 28, 2020

Two students of RMC drown

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 28, 2020

Rawalpindi:Two students of Rawalpindi Medical College (RMC) reportedly drowned in Sohan Nullah near Bimbar Tatar while bathing in the nullah with other students.

Four students of RMC including Ibrahim, resident of Airport Housing Society and Zabeer Ahmed, resident of Eidgah, Rawalpindi were rescued by the people present near the nullah, while their two other friends including, Shiraz, resident of Chor Paryal, Rawalpindi and Hafiz Abdul Samad, resident of Pindora, Rawal­pindi drowned while bathing in the nullah. The bodies were shifted to Polyclinic for legal formalities.

Latest News

More From Islamabad