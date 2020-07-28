PA session adjourned until Aug 7

LAHORE:The Punjab Assembly session on Monday was adjourned till August 7 on which the opposition criticised the government for violating rules of procedure.

Khalil Tahir Sindhu, a PML-N MPA and former minister, while criticising the decision taken by Mian Shafi, who was presiding over the session, said that the decision had been taken on the request of the Punjab Information Department.

He described it as an unconstitutional move and violation of the assembly’s rules of business. He stressed that under the law, the session could not be adjourned for more than two days. Responding to the objection raised by Khalil Tahir, Punjab Prosecution Minister Ch Zaheeruddin said the house had been adjourned as per the parliamentary rules.

He told the House that between July 28 and August 6 no MPA would receive travel and daily allowances. He added that to complete the mandatory 100 days of assembly sitting in a parliamentary year, it was necessary to adjourn the house till August 7.