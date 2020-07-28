47,162 cops to perform duties across Punjab

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Shoaib Dastgir has said RPOs and DPOs under their own supervision should constitute a security plan for all sensitive mosques, Imambargahs and Eid congregations in which corona SOPs should be strictly followed despite security arrangements.

The IGP expressed these views at a video link conference of RPOs, DPOs held at central police office here on Monday. The IGO said before Eid prayers, full-checking and clearance of all mosques, Imambargahs and other Eid congregations should be ensured at any cost whereas plain-clothes commandos should be deployed necessarily on rooftops of A category mosques, Imambargahs and in Eid congregations and besides additional squads for security of sensitive places, checking thorough walk through gates and metal detectors should be ensured and a ban on collection of sacrificial hides without permission or by defunct organisations must be strictly implemented.

He said that only those individuals should be placed under fourth schedule who come under this category and if a person is wrongly placed under fourth schedule then responsible persons shall be accountable and answerable for this.

He laid emphasis on strict following and implementation of SOPs in cattle markets and said that police teams should play their active role for implementation of SOPs regarding prevention of Corona in cattle markets established in all districts and the police team which moves for duty of cattle market, they should keep close coordination with staff of health department, livestock department and municipal committee department so that if SOPs are not being implemented then police team should tell it to an SHO concerned.

After this SHO should immediately tell this to SP and DPO so that respective commissioner and deputy commissioner may be informed about this in time. He said that there should be zero tolerance against violation of loudspeaker act and upon this violation, besides registration of case, loudspeaker and sound system should also be confiscated.

He said RPOs and DPOs should be very meticulous and careful while sending statistics of crime meeting because any discrepancy in statistics is not tolerable. He said RPOs should send details of arrested accused involved in dacoity, robbery, murder after checking jail data to central police office.

The IGP said there shall be no soft corner for investigation officers and also supervisory officers who commit delay in submitting DNA samples in the sexual abuse cases.

He said that emergency steps should be taken for immediate arrest of dangerous proclaimed offenders so that lives and wealth of people may be improved by taking such societal monstrous behind the bars.

The IGP said policemen involved in torture under custody or death deserve any leniency. In the conference, issues of overall law and order situation across province, security of Eid and corona lockdown alongwith other issues came under discussion whereas all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province took part in it.

During the conference, all RPOs and DPOs gave briefing on crime situation and police actions in their respective ranges and districts and said police force is fully high alert for protection of wealth and lives of people and actions and operations are underway in accordance with devised instructions of central police office against anti-social elements.

The IG was briefed that overall 47,162 officers and officials shall perform security duties across the province for Eid security. Among them, there are 243 officers, 542 inspectors, 1,640 sub inspectors, 3,135 ASI, 2,262 head constables and 28,894 constables are included whereas 305 teams of quick response force shall also offer security duties whereas for Eid security arrangements, 290 walk through gates, 12,293 metal detectors and 3611 CCTV cameras shall be installed.