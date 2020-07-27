PTM not a terrorist party, says Maj Amir

KARACHI: Major (R) Amir on Sunday said the PTM is a political party and it should not be called enemy or traitor.

Talking in Geo News programme ‘Jirga’, Major Amir said partnership with the US after 9/11 was a disgusting job.

He said only COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa can talk to Afghanistan, adding neither Benazir Bhutto nor Nawaz Sharif was a security risk.

He said PM Imran Khan is also not a security risk. He said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is an injustice with NAB and Pakistan. ­