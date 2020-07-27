London banker launches safe ‘Labayk’

LONDON: A London banker and technology entrepreneur has launched a new social media platform called “Labayk” which combines Islamic values and the need for a more “socially impactful and truthful platform” for both Muslims and non-Muslims – with the ultimate aim of distributing for free 20 million Holy Qurans to Muslims in poor areas of the world.

British Pakistani investment banker Tanweer Khan has developed the Labayk (meaning ‘at your service’) app which, he says, will provide a safe environment for the users to make better connections and provide a safer, more fulfilling online experience – without any influence from gambling, alcohol, casual dating or other Haram industries.

Currently on Labayk, the users can post status updates, take part in discussions, upload photos and videos, create stories, go live, broadcast events and there is also a totally free instant messenger capability, as well free voice and free video calls.

In an interview with The News and Geo, Tanweer Khan said that Labayk is about building communities, not followers, and the app is free to download and free to use.

The app offers everything one needs from a social media platform including status updates, private messaging and cat videos, but without harmful or inappropriate content, aggressive advertising or extremist views such as Islamophobia, racism or hatred towards any religion or community or group, he said.

Tanweer Khan said, “Lots of Islamophobic content is on the existing social media - as, for them, it is a numbers game. So, the more users they have the better. Labayk is about building a community of like-minded people that communicate in a safe environment. It is totally free to download, create an account and to use Labayk.”

The investment banker claimed that Labayk was the world's first responsible social network aiming to promote clean and healthy dialogue. He explained that he decided to develop the app after becoming increasingly frustrated at the way social media networks had become vehicles for abuse, trolling, Islamophobia, intolerance, racism and bullying. "Social media platforms are constantly being called out over their response to this, and it's becoming harder and harder to control. However, the culture on most of these networks is driven by profits. I wanted to create a platform where people can connect and effectively communicate with others, with similar values, in a safe and non-threatening environment."

Labayk isn't a Muslim-only platform as it is open for everyone but Tanweer Khan explains that Labayk is built on true Islamic values of peace, respect, kindness, truth and sincerity.

"And this is what I wanted the platform to be. Hatred and aggressive advertising have been replaced with giving, charitable causes, great communication and safety. And it's free, and always will be." Tanweer says Labayk donates money to worthy causes and campaigns and profits go to charities (chosen by users) instead of shareholders. The entrepreneur added that behind the scenes, he’s working on some amazing things like prayer times globally, adhan, duas, Quran with translations, qibla locator, mosque directories, Halal food places, Halal food scanner, Hadith collection, Hajj & Umrah guide, Islamic courses and scholarly channels. He said, “In effect, we are trying to build this as a one-stop-shop for Muslims.”

The British-born banker explained why he plans to donate the Holy Quran every year. “Quran is the most important thing in the world for a Muslim. We were approached by an NGO in Africa asking us if we could help them with the financing of around 1,000 Holy Qurans. As we started investigating this, we realised that there probably are around 20 million children every year that start learning the Holy Quran for the first time, who are not able to afford a copy.