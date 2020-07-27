Thakot section of expressway likely to open before Eid

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has decided to open Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway before Eidul Azha in order to address traffic issues in the division.

The decision of soft-opening of Mansehra-Thakot section of the Hazara Expressway was taken after the NHA chairman, captain (retd) Sikandar Qayyum, visited the said section of the road from Mansehra to Thakot. The sources said that Sikandar Qayyum travelled back to the Mansehra from Thakot through Karakoram Highway in order to gauge the traffic issues faced by motorists and commuters in upper parts of Hazara division. They said that most probably that section would be made operational from today (Monday) or a day after it. A press release issued by NHA also revealed that that the chairman instructed senior officers of his department to open that artery before the Eidul Azha and deploy Highway and motorway police to ensure smooth traffic flow on that auspicious occasion.

SUBSIDISED WHEAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has started supplying the subsidised wheat quota to millers pre-empting the possible flour shortage in the markets in the province.

“This has been happening for the first time that the food department has started subsidised wheat quota supplies to millers in July instead of November to provide a relief in flour price to people,” Shaukat Sultan, the assistant food controller, told reporters here on Sunday. He said that they had started supplying subsidised wheat quota to flourmills in the district by the order of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.