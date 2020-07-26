PPP leaders flay PTI govt for ‘incompetence’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to complete any mega project during its seven-year rule in the province.

Talking to reporters here, PPP Secretary Information Senator Rubina Khalid and deputy Secretary Information Gohar Inqilabi said that the only project of the sitting selected rulers was the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) but that has become a den of corruption.

The PPP leaders observed that price-hike has reached its peak and it has made the lives of poor miserable. They said various mega corruption scandals had exposed tall claims of the sitting rulers. Senator Rubina said that PTI chief Imran Khan had stated not to obtain a loan from the International Monetary Fund but he took U-turn on all of his commitments. He said this government borrowed heavily and set a new record of seeking loans in the last two years. She said contrary to his commitment, Imran Khan appointed his blue-eyed persons against key positions and formed one of the biggest cabinets in the history of the country.

Gohar Inqilabi said that the inefficient and corrupt rulers had made the lives of people miserable and now the people have realized double standard.

He said that the people would reject them in the coming election and vote for PPP, which was the only political party that could pull the country out of the existing crisis.