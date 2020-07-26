Prices of sacrificial animals out of reach for common man

Islamabad : The current situation suggests that the customers are going to pay more for sacrificial goats, cows and sheep because of higher transport costs and lower supply of the livestock in the cattle market.

The prices for goats in the cattle market set up near Bhatta Chowk starts from Rs30,000 and goes up to Rs3,50,000. The Makhi Cheena goats have become centre of attraction for the customers but these are available at the price ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs250,000.

Apart from them, Rajanpuri goats are also available at the prices between Rs35,000 to Rs90,000. The rate of sheep from Dera Ismail Khan starts from Rs40, 000 and it varies depending on the colour and size of the animal.

As far as cows are concerned, a VIP tent has been set up by the sellers where the most expensive brown cow weighing 1,280 kilogrammes is available for Rs15 lakhs. The price of another large white cow is Rs12 lakhs but only ‘special’ customers are likely to buy them because it is really a big deal in terms of money.

Asif Iqbal, a seller, said they wait for this time to make returns on their year-long investment and hard work but the customers are offering low rates for goats.

“The transportation charges were so high and we had to pay heavy amounts to bring our animals to this market. The number of customers is currently low but we hope that they will start arriving in the next few days,” he said.

A notice displayed in the cattle market reads “Everyone must take proper care of hygiene and sanitation and anyone violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), be it a seller or buyer, will be made to leave the market.”