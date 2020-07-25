MoU for plantation drive inked

Islamabad : EIGHTEEN the leading luxury real estate destination in the twin cities, on Friday signed an agreement with WWF-Pakistan (World Wide Fund for Nature) for a plantation campaign that aims to uplift the green spaces in the capital’s urban areas and to improve the environment of the region, says a press release.

The agreement was signed between Tarek Hamdy CEO Eighteen and Rab Nawaz Senior Director Programmes, on behalf of Hammad Naqi Khan CEO/Director General WWF-Pakistan at the EIGHTEEN Head Office in Islamabad.

Phase I of the tree plantation drive shall commence from 30th July 2020 and will draw to a close on 14th August 2020. However, the partnership will be extended till 2023 and EIGHTEEN will fund further plantation initiatives which will entail plantation of thousands of trees across the city in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, the largest conservation organization of Pakistan. The three-year partnership is geared towards bringing ecological benefits for the capital city. This includes reduction of pollution, improved water table and air quality contributing to biodiversity, and micro-climate regulation.