20 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Aabpara Police arrested Shamsher and recovered 650 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu Police recovered two 30 bore pistols from the possession of Ubaid Akber and Abdullah.

Bani Gala Police arrested Farhat and Jawad and recovered one 44 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Noon Police arrested Qamer Islam and recovered one 9mm Pistol from him.

Sihala Police arrested three accused Zain-Ul-Abdeen, Yasir and Talal and recovered one 12 bore gun and two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal action is underway against them.