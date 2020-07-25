SKMCH acquires latest equipment

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) has announced the first ever HyperArc high definition solution for the delivery of stereotactic radiotherapy in a patient with brain metastasis.

According to a press release on Friday, this is the first treatment of its kind in Pakistan and the Middle East. HyperArc has simplified the entire process of delivering high quality, precise and efficient cranial radiosurgery and radiotherapy. HyperArc is a new, state-of-the-art technique of delivering safe, focused, high dose, targeted radiotherapy to the affected area in the brain. Treatment delivery is frame-less and non-invasive which is convenient and completely pain free for the patients. In selected patients it can even replace surgery especially for those who cannot undergo surgery due to clinical condition or when a tumour is located in a sensitive, critical area of the brain which surgeons cannot remove. The treatment is proven to not only improve quality of life but to prolong survival as well.

Many patients will benefit from this technique. More than 20% of cancer patients are diagnosed with brain metastasis. The application of this technique is not limited to brain metastasis only but also includes many other brain conditions requiring focused radiotherapy. The addition of the new radiotherapy technique has expanded hospital’s arsenal in the fight with cancer, helping it fulfill its mission of delivering state-of-the-art cancer care to patients.