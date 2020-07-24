close
Fri Jul 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 24, 2020

Pak, BD PMs contact - a breakthrough in ties

Top Story

 
July 24, 2020

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: India is irked about signs of improvement in ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The prime ministers of the two countries had telephonic conversation a day earlier and Prime Minister Hasina Sheikh has been invited to Pakistan by her counterpart Imran Khan. India terms its relations with Bangladesh as “timetested and historic.”

Indian spokesman while commenting on the contact between the prime ministers of the two countries reminded that Bangladesh is consistent in its position that Jammu and Kashmir is internal matter of India.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has raised the issue of plight of the people of Kashmir in his conversation.

Latest News

More From Top Story