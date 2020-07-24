Pak, BD PMs contact - a breakthrough in ties

By Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: India is irked about signs of improvement in ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The prime ministers of the two countries had telephonic conversation a day earlier and Prime Minister Hasina Sheikh has been invited to Pakistan by her counterpart Imran Khan. India terms its relations with Bangladesh as “timetested and historic.”

Indian spokesman while commenting on the contact between the prime ministers of the two countries reminded that Bangladesh is consistent in its position that Jammu and Kashmir is internal matter of India.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has raised the issue of plight of the people of Kashmir in his conversation.