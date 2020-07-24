NAB cannot be abolished: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said NAB cannot be abolished but if the opposition has any suggestions for its improvement let them bring the amendments.

The government faces no threat from APC, the governor said while talking to the media at a ceremony held at Governor House here on Thursday. The governor said the government will complete its constitutional term.

He said opposition parties are threatening to protest every day but the people of Pakistan are not with the opposition but are siding with the government so ‘we are not in any danger from any protest of the opposition’.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said Maulana Fazlur Rehman started a protest movement against the government and we did not put any obstacle in his way from Karachi to Islamabad but it fizzled out.

He said other opposition parties also want to do the protests but we are not scared. The elections will be held in 2023. Therefore, the government will not compromise on the elimination of tax evasion and accountability and the opposition’s claim that the NAB should be abolished is not possible but if the opposition has any proposals for NAB reforms, they must put them to table, he said.

The PTI government believes in transparent and impartial accountability. In order to make the country economically strong and prosperous, it is necessary to rid the country of the scourge of tax evasion. Replying to a question, the governor said due to Corona crisis, major countries of the world including Pakistan are also facing economic challenges.

The economies of countries like the US and UK have also succumbed to Corona. Despite the fact that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking steps to strengthen the country economically and in these circumstances the opposition should support the government instead of threatening to take to the streets.

The governor said most philanthropists in the world are working in Pakistan and the business community has also worked hard in the war against Corona. He said there are still dangers regarding Corona so there is a need to implement SOPs everywhere including cattle markets.

Over 100,000 facemasks were handed over to the governor by Tariq Rana, head of Chain for Association Pakistan, vice president Asif Butt, executive council member Omar Zaman, AsadShafi and SM Nabil.