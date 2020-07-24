IHC orders CDA to seal Navy club

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared the sports complex construction illegal and ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration to seal the newly-constructed Navy Sailing Club on shore of Rawal Lake, Islamabad.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing.

During hearing, CDA board member told the court that CDA had not issued any allotment letter for the land.

To this justice Minallah asked if the authority had taken any action to halt the construction. “We had issued notices to the Navy,” the CDA representative informed the judge.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked, “What do you mean, you issued notices, demolish the building.”