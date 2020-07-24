PAC withdraws application against housing society

Islamabad : The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee headed by Convener, Riaz Fatiana Thursday withdrew an application filed against River Gardens Society with National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The sub-committee reviewed in detail the issue related to River Gardens Society. The representative of River Gardens told the committee that his society has never violated rules and regulations on any occasion.

Capital Development Authority Member Planning Dr. Shahid in his remarks told the committee that he had reviewed the entire matter of River Gardens thoroughly and did not find any irregularity in its functions. The society has also not been found violating any rules and regulations.

Representing NAB, Robina Farooq, in her statement told the committee that NAB has not received any complaint against the housing society.

After hearing the statements, Convener Riaz Fatiana remarked that the application against the housing society be withdrawn and the enquiry process also be finished.