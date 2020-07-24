The sim scam

A news item in the print media reported that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested six persons including three minor boys from Lahore in connection with the illegal sale of SIMs. It further said the team arrested three minors and the same number of officials of a cellular company.

Well, the illegal sale of SIMs is going on all over, especially in places where the ‘long arm of the law’ does not - cannot – or will not – reach. Go to any small bazaar where hundreds of shoppers are crowding the shops and standing near trolleys that sell products cheaper than those who have shops and you will inevitably find some men/boys with roughly written signs that say, ‘Get a free SIM’ both in English and Urdu. They have their paraphernalia on cycles that have been modified to hold it – may be to make a quick getaway if the word goes out that a raid is taking place nearby! They also sell prepaid cards which are probably good to use and legal.

Anyway, gullible persons are often caught in the trap with the lure of ‘free SIMs.’ After the SIM has been put in the person who purchased it tries to make a call – only to find it does not work. So he goes back to the vendor who tells him/her that they have to purchase a card and pay for it before a call can be made! Most people look sheepish and pay up to avoid confrontation because they thought the calls would be for free! This is a scam that is going on freely and it is not known whether the cellular companies know about it or not.

Whether it’s right or wrong, or there is something other to how this fishy business is going on - meaning it’s just a scam to fool innocent people - the matter should be looked into and taken care of.