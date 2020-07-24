Support to artists discussed

LAHORE : A meeting concerning the Artist Support Fund was held on Thursday at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The meeting was chaired by Member of Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana. Several matters relating to the welfare and financial support of artists during COVID-19 were discussed.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana said that the government appreciates the role of the artist, and is taking concrete steps for the promotion of art and artists.

She said that under the Artist Support Fund, the government's decision to expand the fund is a great example of this effort and commitment.

“Our artists play a vital role in beautifying our society, and they are true ambassadors of Pakistan around the world,” she added.

Lahore Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that the programme would help promote the arts and cultural activities. She said that all cultural institutions, including the Lahore Art Council, are using all possible resources to make the Artist Support Fund a success. She stated Pakistani nation loves its culture and artists.

“The services of our artists are everlasting. A mobile app is being introduced soon to make it easier for our artist community to get the support fund,” she stated.