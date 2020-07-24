Four arrested for uploading firing video

LAHORE : Misri Shah police arrested three persons for uploading a video of firing into the air on social media.

The accused have been identified as Jawad Butt, Qaisar Butt and their accomplice.

Meanwhile, Islampura investigation police arrested two alleged thieves, Waseem and Shehryar.

Shafiqabad police arrested hardened criminals and recovered weapons from their possession.

The accused identified as Mahmood, Irfan, Jaffar, Khizar, Sabar, Mujahid and Arif were involved in murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and other crimes. AVLS handed over two stolen cars to their owners, Mudassar and Ahmed.