28 stolen cars recovered in a month in Mardan

MARDAN: Anti-car lifting cell has seized 28 stolen vehicles including 3 non-custom paid vehicles during one month and handed over three vehicles to their owners after fulfilling the legal procedure, a senior police officer said.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah said the vehicles recovered by Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) had been lifted from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other parts of Punjab province. The DPO added that the first information reports (FIR) of these vehicles had been registered at different police stations of Punjab. He added that the stolen vehicles could be used in crimes of heinous nature.

He said that in order to foil any terror bid in the district on Eid-ul-Azha, police have chalked out a security plan, according to which special duties would be assigned to police personnel who would ensure security of mosques and Eidgahs. Around 700 personnel would be deployed at different routes of the district, as well as busy shopping centers and sensitive buildings during three days of Eid celebration, he added. The DPO added that all the SHO have been directed to perform active duty at their station, city roads and check vehicles thoroughly. “Police have planned actions against shops selling toy guns ahead of Eidul Azha in a bid to discourage the gun culture among the children and youths,” he said.