Thu Jul 23, 2020
AFP
July 23, 2020

7.8 quake hits Alaska isles, tsunami issued

World

WASHINGTON: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 200 miles (300 kilometers) of the epicenter. Sirens blared as residents were warned to move inland or to higher ground, reports said. The shallow quake hit at 0612 GMT Wednesday about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage, and around 60 miles south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville, the US Geological Survey said. “Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters ... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. A tsunami warning was in effect for the Alaskan peninsula and south Alaska. “For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated.”

