16 held during crackdown

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 16 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pusher and criminal elements and recovered stolen motorbike, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession a police spokesman.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Owing these efforts, Margalla police arrested accused Aamir and recovered 10 liter alcohol from him.

Tarnol police arrested a drug peddler namely Ikram-Ullah and recovered 1200 gram hashish from him. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Faisal and recovered 2005 gram hashish from him.