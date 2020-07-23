Online exam roll number slips available on varsity website

LAHORE:Punjab University has announced that roll number slips for the online examinations of BA/BSc/Associate Degree (Part-II), starting from 5th August, have been made available on the university’s website.

A PU spokesperson said the roll number slips of students of affiliated colleges had been sent via email on college email addresses while private and late college students could directly access/print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk.

Since the examinations are online; therefore, the unique valid email address of each student is must, he said and added the university opened portal for students to provide their email addresses. So far more than 50 percent students have updated their email addresses. The portal is still open but will be closed at 12pm on 24th July.

The students not provided their email addresses will not be able to attempt online papers. Mock examinations have been opened for the students, who have provided their email addresses until 19th July, 2020. Those who are providing their e-mail addresses now will be covered in next phase and their mock exam will be opened next week. Mock examinations will be once attemptable for every student and will remain open until 28th July, 2020 04pm. Instructions regarding mock and actual examinations will also be emailed to the students on Thursday (today).