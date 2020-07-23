12 police officers transferred

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of 12 police officers. Tassawar Iqbal, SP, AVLS, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as additional SP Operations, City, Lahore, Raza Safdar Kazmi, additional SP Operations, City, Lahore, transferred and posted as Addl. SP Operations, Civil Lines, Lahore, Capt. (R) Dost Muhammad, Addl. SP Operations, Civil Lines, Lahore, transferred and posted as Addl. SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore, Ejaz Rasheed, Addl. SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore, transferred and posted as SP AVLS, Lahore, Muhammad Bilal Qayyum, Addl. SP CRO, Lahore, transferred and posted as Addl. SP Telecommunication, Punjab, Lahore, Syed Muhammad Abbas, awaiting posting, transferred and posted as SP Investigation, Sargodha, Muhammad Imtiaz Mehmood, SP Investigation, Sargodha, transferred and posted as Addl. SP Civil Lines Division, Gujranwala, Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, Addl. SP Civil Lines Division, Gujranwala, transferred and posted as SP Investigation, Rajanpur, Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi, SP Investigation, Rajanpur, transferred and posted as SP Investigation, Rhimyar Khan, Fraz Ahmed, SP Investigation, RY Khan transferred and posted as SP Investigation, DG Khan, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, SP Investigation, DG Khan, transferred and posted as Addl. SP Sadr Division, Gujranwala, Muhammad Waseem Dar, Addl. SP Sadr Division, Gujranwala, transferred and posted as deputy director, Headquarters, SPU, Punjab, Lahore, against an existing vacancy.