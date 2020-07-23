close
Thu Jul 23, 2020
AFP
July 23, 2020

Greek navy

World

AFP
July 23, 2020

Athens: Greece’s navy has deployed ships in the Aegean in "heightened readiness" over Turkish energy exploration activities, a navy source said Wednesday. The move came after the Greek foreign ministry on Tuesday formally protested to Ankara following the announcement that a Turkish drilling ship would conduct explorations in the sea area south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean.

