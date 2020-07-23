PPP criticises govt over price hike

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has criticised the government for recent increase in the prices of daily commodities and medicines and said the irresponsible rulers were damaging the state of Pakistan through continuous “anti-people” decisions.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said the PPP urged the government to withdraw its decision, saying the increase in the prices of medicines during the recent coronavirus pandemic was shameful. He said that PTI rulers were minting money after establishing so-called Coronavirus Fund. He said his party rejected the increase in the prices of medicines and would not allow the rulers to loot the people.

The PPP leader said the government had bowed to medicine, sugar and atta mafias, while the there was no adequate relief for the people affected by coronavirus. He said that people would hold the incumbent rulers accountable, who had deceived the nation in the name of bringing ‘change’. He said there was no justice in the so-called “state of Madina” as termed by PM Imran.