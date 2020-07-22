MPs discuss Chaman border closure today

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser summoned the meeting of parliamentarians today (Wednesday) to further discuss and resolve the issues emerged due to closure of Chaman border.

The NA Speaker had already expressed his deep concern over the issue faced by businessmen and common people in and around Chaman. In this context an emergency meeting was arranged last week in the Parliament House where provincial and federal concerned parliamentarians and concerned officials were present.

The Speaker had stressed the need to immediately resolve the issues emerged and raised by protesters in and around Chaman border and tasked Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Establishment to sit with the stakeholders and bring out a workable proposal for solution of all those issues.

The meetings of the Four Task Forces on the Pakistan-Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group will be held on 22nd and 23rd July, 2020 to enhance the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

These task forces were formed during the inaugural meeting of the Executive Committee of the Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The Speaker had taken special initiative to make 93 parliamentary friendship groups which was more than ever in the parliamentary history of the Pakistan.

Speaker Asad Qaiser believes on parliamentary supremacy and Parliament being the representative of common people to resolve the issues faced by common people.