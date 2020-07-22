close
Wed Jul 22, 2020
Automatic savings

Newspost

 
July 22, 2020

It is very difficult to stand in line for hours to receive one's monthly profit from the National Savings Centers. I appeal to the concerned to immediately start automation in the National Savings Centers so that the monthly profit is transferred to customers' bank accounts in order to save the elderly from painful visits to the NSCs.

Khalid Mehmood

Peshawar

