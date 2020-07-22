Automatic savings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is very difficult to stand in line for hours to receive one's monthly profit from the National Savings Centers. I appeal to the concerned to immediately start automation in the National Savings Centers so that the monthly profit is transferred to customers' bank accounts in order to save the elderly from painful visits to the NSCs.
Khalid Mehmood
Peshawar