NAB seeks time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday again failed to file reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and sought more time from Accountability Court.

Accepting the NAB request for more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal, Accountability Court, Islamabad adjourned the hearing to Narowal Sports City corruption reference till August 26.

During the proceedings, the judge asked the NAB officials as to why the reference against Ahsan Iqbal was not moved to which they replied that they had sent the reference to Headquarters for approval.

At this, the court directed NAB officials to file reference on the next date of hearing and put off further hearing till August 26.Earlier, NAB had pleaded the court to give more time to submit reference against Ahsan Iqbal, saying that witnesses were not appearing due to coronavirus fear.

The PML-N leader expressed anger over NAB’s statement asking why he was put in jail for two months when there were no witnesses. NAB alleged that Ahsan Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs3 billion in Narowal, causing loss of billions to the national exchequer.