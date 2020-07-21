Blood banks without licence illegal, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Secretary Dr Athar and other officials. The health minister reviewed suggestions submitted to her to improve the scale and the performance of the Blood Transfusion Authority. Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Secretary Dr Athar gave a briefing to the minister about the performance of the Authority. The minister said the process of blood screening was being improved and blood banks were working in all hospitals of Punjab. She said that no illegal blood bank would be allowed to operate and all non-licenced blood banks would be considered illegal. She said, “The performance and capacity of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority will be enhanced by provision of more budget. All vacant positions in the BTA must be filled. The quality assurance will be assessed according to international standards and standards on hygiene must be enforced. The screening process according to standards must be ensured.” The minister said around 41 blood banks were closed due to non-implementation of SOPs. The blood infusion system will be standardised according to the Punjab Blood Transfusion Safety Act 2016. She directed that a mechanism be developed for professional training of the officers. She said that performance of the Blood Transfusion Authority would be monitored regularly.