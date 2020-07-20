close
Mon Jul 20, 2020
July 20, 2020

Two elderly women killed

National

July 20, 2020

KASUR: Two elderly women were killed separately in the limits of Railway Police station and City Police station Pattoki. Police said on Sunday,a 60-year-old,yet to be identified woman,was crossing the railway line near Bhuhay Asal,Changa Manga when a Lahore bound Karachi Express train hit her. Consequently,she received serious injuries and died on the spot.

