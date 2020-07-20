Two elderly women killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Two elderly women were killed separately in the limits of Railway Police station and City Police station Pattoki. Police said on Sunday,a 60-year-old,yet to be identified woman,was crossing the railway line near Bhuhay Asal,Changa Manga when a Lahore bound Karachi Express train hit her. Consequently,she received serious injuries and died on the spot.