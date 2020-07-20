Major fire breaks out at factory in Landhi Export Processing Zone

A major fire broke out at a factory at the Export Processing Zone in Karachi's Landhi area on Sunday evening.

Subsequently, firefighters started an operation to put off the blaze. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the blaze initially broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory which later engulfed the surrounding three factories of cardboard, plastic and textile as well.

The firefighters are trying to save the other factories from being completely damaged in the fire. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, it was a third-degree fire and eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the fire site to put out the blaze, while later more fire tenders from across the city were sent to the area to participate in the fire extinguishing work.

The spokesperson said some foreigners were also in the factory but they, along with everyone else, had been safely evacuated and no loss of life was reported. The spokesperson said the actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained and that the fire had caused a loss of millions of rupees.

The firefighters were busy in extinguishing the fire till the filing of this news story. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers, including police and Rangers, also reached the Exports Processing Zone, Landhi to help the firefighters. According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the troops of the Sindh Rangers immediately reached the area to participate in the search and rescue work. The spokesperson said the Rangers brought more water from the hydrants and the vehicles to douse the fire while the workers working in the factory were evacuated safely.