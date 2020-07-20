Canadian NGO inks MoU with Interior Ministry

Islamabad: The Human Concern International (HCI) has signed with Ministry of Interior and Economic Affairs Division in order to offer services for health, education and disaster management.

Tanvir Ahmed, Regional Director HCI for South Asia has signed the MoU. The HCI is a Canada based INGO that is working in fields of health, education, professional/ skills development, and disaster management for the last 35 years. Tanveer Ahmad told that the signing of MOU would enhance the working in social development. He said that Human Concern International (HCI) is providing education and health facilities in many countries for decades.

In the current situation due to the spread of pandemic Covid-19, HCI is providing food items and other basic necessities of life items to the needy people. The signing of MoU with the Ministry of Interior and Economic Affairs Division will bring betterment in social development work and to further expand these services in remote areas of the country.