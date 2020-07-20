Six killed, 28 hurt in Nawabshah bus accident

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 28 others injured in a bus accident in Nawabshah district of Sindh on Sunday.

The bus was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi when it hit a trailer in Qazi Ahmed, a town on the National Highway, officials said. The bus overturned when it hit the trailer, killing four people instantly.

The Motorway Police, Edhi rescue teams and Sindh police reached the scene and used metal cutters to pry open the bus’ body and get people out. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital Qazi Ahmed.

Nine people were in critical condition and transferred to People’s Medical Hospital Nawabshah. Two people — the driver and another man — died there, raising the death toll to six.