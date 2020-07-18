close
Sat Jul 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2020

Three kidnapped for ransom

National

SUKKUR: Three including two brothers were kidnapped from Sukkur and Shikarpur for ransom on Friday.

Two brothers Rasheed and Zakaullah Brohi were kidnapped from Palio Brohi village of Khanpur in Shikarpur. According to an uncle of the children, Manzoor Ahmed Brohi, the family received a phone call from the kidnappers demanding Rs 15million ransom for their safe release. DSP Khanpur said the incident was being investigated. Similarly, Khair Muhammed Deho was kidnapped from SITE area, Sukkur, by dacoits. According to his father, Abdul Razaque, the kidnappers have demanded Rs five million ransom for the safe release of his son.

