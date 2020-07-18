Fayyazul Hassan Chohan defends CM Usman Buzdar’s performance

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday defended provincial Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who has recently come under criticism for his “below-par” performance, saying Buzdar has been delivering on his responsibilities with ease.

Talking to media here, the provincial minister highlighted that the Punjab government, under the supervision of Usman Buzdar, had provided tax relief of Rs56 billion in its recent provincial budget.

Claiming that international media has been commending Buzdar's performance, Chohan said: "Buzdar is the only chief minister who has come to the forefront to serve the people of the country."