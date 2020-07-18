Geelani condemns fresh arrests in held Kashmir

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on Friday strongly condemned the fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Geelani took to Twitter, saying the arrest of Ameer Hamza, General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, was yet another act of “desperation and frustration” by the occupation authorities. “It will only strengthen our resolve for right to self-determination,” he said.

Indian troops arrested over a dozen people, including Hamza from different areas of the occupied territory the other day.

Meanwhile, Indian troops killed a youth in a brutal operation in Kulgam district. According to the KMS, the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Nagnad Chimmer area of the south Kashmir district. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in