Sat Jul 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2020

Youth shot dead

Lahore

LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Chung police area on Friday. The victim identified as Ali Raza worked in a courier service. He was on his way to work when a few unidentified persons intercepted him and gunned down. Police removed the body to morgue. Initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been murdered due to an old enmity.

