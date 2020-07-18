Youth shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A 22-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Chung police area on Friday. The victim identified as Ali Raza worked in a courier service. He was on his way to work when a few unidentified persons intercepted him and gunned down. Police removed the body to morgue. Initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been murdered due to an old enmity.