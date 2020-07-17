BISP: FIA recovers Rs24.5m from delinquents

SUKKUR: The FIA Hyderabad Zone has recovered Rs 24.5 million from government officers and their wives who managed to get themselves enlisted in the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) as deserving.

The FIA Hyderabad Circle confirmed that it detected as many as 210 such delinquent officers and their wives who were regularly benefitting from the BISP.

The FIA served them with notices following which Rs 24.5 million was returned. However, there are 10 officers who refused to return the amount and registration of FIRs has been initiated against them.