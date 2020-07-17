Workers’ union opposes Pesco privatisation

PESHAWAR: The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union has opposed the plan to privatize Wapda and demanded incentives for the employees. The provincial president of the union Mohammad Iqbal and secretary Noorul Amin Haiderzai on Thursday asked the government to merge all the power distribution companies into Wapda to restore the old system as they thought the present one had caused huge losses to the government. The union representatives believed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) privatization would result in an increase in power tariff and joblessness. They warned of protest if the salaries of the employees were not increased, a bonus not given and recruitment not started in Pesco. Drugs seized in Karak / Staff demanded for health facility in Karak / Three injured