SCO ready to act as one force for regional harmony and against terror

Islamabad : Vladimir Norov, Secretary-General, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat, Beijing, China has said that the leaders of SCO states have repeatedly stressed that no matter how the international situation changes, member states will firmly follow the ‘Shanghai Spirit’, stand firm in upholding the concept of equal, open and mutually beneficial cooperation, and strive to maintain regional peace, stability, and prosperity, says a press release.

He was addressing a webinar ‘SCO: A Gateway to Regional Cooperation & Integrated Development’ organized by Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretariat, Beijing, China and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad on Thursday. The session was attended by 200 participants and was also covered live on various social media platforms.

He further highlighted that currently, SCO member states account for about 20% of the global GDP and more than 40% of the world’s population, thus representing the most powerful and densely populated transcontinental Organization.

He further mentioned that we attach importance to deepening ties in the sphere of tourism. Through the efforts of the Secretariat the project “Eight Wonders of SCO”, aimed at unlocking the cultural and tourist potential of the SCO countries is being implemented. “Among them is the Mughal Legacy in the city of Lahore and we are confident that a presentation will also be held in Pakistan,” he added.

Additional Foreign Secretary and National Coordinator for SCO, Zahoor Ahmed, mentioned SCO’s significance as an important platform for realizing benefits of the emerging confluence of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Eurasian Economic Union. Highlighting Pakistan’s role in SCO, Zahoor Ahmad specifically mentioned the significance of CPEC in the context of enhancing connectivity in the region and beyond.

Major General (r) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, Vice President, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad stated that as the member of SCO, Pakistan is willing to, together with all parties, promote the building of community of shared future, a common home of security, stability, development and prosperity.