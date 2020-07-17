BQPS-III to start operations in 2021

KARACHI: The first unit of 900MW RLNG-fired Bin Qasim Power Plant (BQPS)-III is expected to commence operations by summer 2021, Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric (KE) said.

He was speaking to a delegation from Karachi Industrial Forum (KIF), which recently visited

K-Electric’s (KE) state-of-the-art 560MW Bin

Qasim Power Plant (BQPS)-II and reviewed the fast-tracked development work at the adjacent 900MW RLNG-fired Bin Qasim Power Plant (BQPS)-III, it added.

"KE is working closely with the government bodies to materialise the withdrawal of additional power from the national grid and ensure sustainable growth of power supply in line with Karachi’s faster than average demand growth.”

“Recognising the role of Karachi’s industries in driving Pakistan’s prosperity, we have always prioritised our industrial customers. KE was the first power utility in Pakistan to exempt industries from scheduled load-shedding back in 2012.”

Alvi said, “In recent days, we have also eased our new connections process in line with the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business model to make access to energy easier.”