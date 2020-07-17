close
Fri Jul 17, 2020
AFP
July 17, 2020

Jordan dissolves Brotherhood

World

AFP
July 17, 2020

AMMAN: Jordan´s top court has dissolved the country´s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist movement, an official said on Thursday, citing the group´s failure to "rectify its legal status". "The Court of Cassation yesterday (Wednesday) issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved... for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law," the official said, requesting anonymity.

