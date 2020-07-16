close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

8,000 wheat bags recovered

National

SUKKUR: As many as 8,000 sacks of wheat were recovered at the Sindh- Punjab border when the police and the food department foiled an attempt to smuggle wheat to Punjab. Muhammed Ashraf Kerio, District Food Controller said they were tipped off that 14 trailers loaded with 8,000 bags of wheat were being smuggled to Punjab from Kashmore and they managed to impound the commodity. Kerio said the recovered wheat has been kept at the Food Dept’s warehouse. He said the Food Department and police have set up pickets to check smuggling of wheat from Sindh.

