Shahbaz greets Erdogan, Turkish people

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has felicitated Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish people on their National Unity and Democracy Day. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said it is the day of unity and strong relationship of Turkish people with democracy. Turkish people proved through their determination that they would not compromise the right to vote for the real leadership. Supreme sacrifices of Turkish people who stood up for their fundamental freedom and rights on this day four years ago under the leadership of President Erdogan are exemplary for any democratic nation and will continue to inspire millions around the world. Shahbaz said there are deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Turkey and hearts of the people of the two countries beat together. He said that there is a strong relationship of mutual respect between the people of Pakistan and Turkey and the friendship between the two countries is strengthening with the passage of time.