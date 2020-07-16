Sacrificial animal sale point visited

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi Wednesday paid visit to the sacrificial animal sale point established at LDA City and said all record of animals would be maintained by deputing staff with android sets at the entry points of all temporary animal sale points.

During his visit to one of the total 12 sale points set up in Lahore, he said that a central data base would be established. Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi directed the officers concerned to make proper sitting arrangements for the visitors to the cattle sale point. He visited all portions of LDA City cattle sale point and directed the monitoring teams of MCL to launch a crackdown on illegal cattle sale points. He also said that COVID-19 SOPs must be implemented.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also visited Lahore Ring Road Authority (LRRA) head office after being given additional charge of LRRA as its chairperson. The directors of the authority briefed him about the current projects, board structure and tree plantation. He said that planning would be made to increase the revenue of the authority.